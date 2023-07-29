Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRT. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Independence Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. 1,407,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,376. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,207,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

