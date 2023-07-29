Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.12)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $63-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.11 million. Impinj also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.06 EPS.

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ PI traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $67.20. 2,095,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.70. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $65.46 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 32.00% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Impinj

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. BWS Financial started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a sell rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Impinj from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $140,592.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $140,592.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $363,869.67. Following the sale, the executive now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,611.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,126 shares of company stock worth $2,480,258. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Impinj by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Impinj by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

