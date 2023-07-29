Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.11 million. Impinj also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.12)-($0.06) EPS.

Impinj Stock Down 2.9 %

PI traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,624. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Impinj has a 1-year low of $65.46 and a 1-year high of $144.90.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

PI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Impinj from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.00.

In related news, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steve Sanghi bought 23,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $32,156.25. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 44,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,126 shares of company stock worth $2,480,258 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth $101,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth $244,000.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.