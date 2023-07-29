IMI plc Plans Dividend of GBX 9.10 (LON:IMI)

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,619 ($20.76) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,819.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,069 ($13.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,687.10 ($21.63). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,615.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,556.16.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($24.36) to GBX 1,920 ($24.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

