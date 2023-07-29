IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMAX. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

IMAX Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IMAX opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 233.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. IMAX has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in IMAX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 431,231 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IMAX by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 22,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth $6,089,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

