IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Shares Down 5.3%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.60. 24,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 41,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

IDW Media Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDW Media

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IDW Media by 114,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 104,972 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of IDW Media during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDW Media in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.

