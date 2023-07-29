IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. IDEX also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.90-$8.00 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.91.
IDEX Stock Performance
Shares of IDEX stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.24. 1,198,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.58. IDEX has a 1-year low of $195.27 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IDEX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,939,000 after buying an additional 103,382 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
