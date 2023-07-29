ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.63-12.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.61. ICON Public also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.63-$12.91 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.70.

ICON Public stock traded up $10.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.14. 741,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $259.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.35 and its 200-day moving average is $221.58.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that ICON Public will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

