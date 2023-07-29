ICON Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.31 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $216.23 million and $3.31 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 963,756,558 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 963,752,992.2207673 with 963,753,012.2915195 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22432335 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $2,882,419.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

