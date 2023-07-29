Hyman Charles D Sells 85 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hyman Charles D reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $181.86 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.25.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

