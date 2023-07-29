Hyman Charles D Sells 186 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $353.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.52 and its 200 day moving average is $337.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.66%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock valued at $659,825,442. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

