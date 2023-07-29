Hyman Charles D Reduces Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Hyman Charles D cut its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D owned 0.06% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $928.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

