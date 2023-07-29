Hyman Charles D Purchases 170 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.12.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $236.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.12 and a 200-day moving average of $236.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

