Hyman Charles D Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $954,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,892 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,051,000 after purchasing an additional 544,018 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ENB opened at $36.42 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

