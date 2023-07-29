Hyman Charles D Has $18.74 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,970 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.3% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $18,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

