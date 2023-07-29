Hyman Charles D Grows Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Hyman Charles D increased its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D owned about 0.07% of HEICO worth $16,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In related news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 781 shares in the company, valued at $99,952.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,211 shares of company stock worth $157,944 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.22.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $138.82 and a 12 month high of $182.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.90.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

