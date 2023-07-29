HUNT (HUNT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.73 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. HUNT has a total market cap of $74.73 million and $10.20 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

