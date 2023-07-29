Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Shares Up 3.2%

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. 112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments: Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centres.

