Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $91.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGFree Report) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Shares of HUBG opened at $89.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $67.77 and a 52 week high of $104.67.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Hub Group’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hub Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

