HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.35

Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.35 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 15.25 ($0.20). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 15.23 ($0.20), with a volume of 231,968 shares trading hands.

HSS Hire Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.33 million, a P/E ratio of 507.50 and a beta of 0.21.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

