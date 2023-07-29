Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.29. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 114,263 shares changing hands.

Houston American Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houston American Energy

In related news, Director James A. Schoonover purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,736.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Houston American Energy

About Houston American Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Houston American Energy by 186.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Houston American Energy during the first quarter valued at $441,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Houston American Energy by 293.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Houston American Energy by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Houston American Energy during the first quarter valued at $138,000. 10.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region.

