Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.29. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 114,263 shares changing hands.
Houston American Energy Trading Up 2.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at Houston American Energy
In related news, Director James A. Schoonover purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,736.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Houston American Energy
About Houston American Energy
Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region.
