Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Houlihan Lokey has a payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of HLI opened at $99.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.65. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $108.43.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $415.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $912,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,535. 27.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after buying an additional 5,152,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,169,000 after buying an additional 522,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $43,734,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after buying an additional 437,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,146,000 after buying an additional 259,359 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

