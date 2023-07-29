Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $180.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.07.

NASDAQ HON opened at $195.19 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.22.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after buying an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after acquiring an additional 270,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,977,000 after acquiring an additional 275,879 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

