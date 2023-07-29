HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 632,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erik D. Hand bought 5,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,314.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik D. Hand bought 5,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,314.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $133,513.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,903.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,017 shares of company stock valued at $240,703 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HMST stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $188.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $38.29.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About HomeStreet

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.