Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Down 8.5%

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.73. 602,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 724,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLLY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Holley from $3.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Holley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $717.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.98 million. Holley had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Holley during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Holley by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Holley during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Holley by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

