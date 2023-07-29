HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

TSE:HLS opened at C$6.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$199.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.87. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$4.12 and a 1-year high of C$13.25.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$19.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.26 million. HLS Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

