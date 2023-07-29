Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.69-$3.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on HIW. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $25.22 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 138.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

