Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Issues Earnings Results

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.31 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:HESM traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $32.43.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.6011 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 426,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 266,310 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 18,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.