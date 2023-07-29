Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.46-$9.54 EPS.

HSY traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.59. 1,622,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,009. Hershey has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $217,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $208,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hershey by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

