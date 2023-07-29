Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $263.33.

NYSE HSY opened at $235.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Hershey has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.90 and its 200 day moving average is $248.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

