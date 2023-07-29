Herald Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 125,000 Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Jamf by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,780 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $506,815.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,798.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $506,815.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,798.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 32,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $725,406.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,627.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,582 shares of company stock worth $2,819,897 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,182. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

