Herald Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Harmonic makes up about 1.9% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.52% of Harmonic worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter worth $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

HLIT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

