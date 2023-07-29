Herald Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 237,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.67% of Arteris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 203.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 266.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arteris news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $96,898.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,043.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 13,764 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $96,898.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,043.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 17,359 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $127,241.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,146.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,845 shares of company stock worth $720,835. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Stock Performance

AIP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 133,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 73.37% and a negative net margin of 57.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

