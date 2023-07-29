Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $170.09

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.09 ($2.18) and traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.14). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 169.50 ($2.17), with a volume of 335,074 shares changing hands.
Henderson International Income Trust Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £332.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,421.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 175.39.
Henderson International Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Henderson International Income Trust’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
About Henderson International Income Trust
Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.
