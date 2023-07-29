Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Announces Earnings Results

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35), RTT News reports. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY23 guidance to $1.73-1.77 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.73-$1.77 EPS.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
NYSE PEAK traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $21.73. 5,505,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,033. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $28.43.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.81%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after buying an additional 760,816 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Healthpeak Properties
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.