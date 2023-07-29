Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Announces Earnings Results

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35), RTT News reports. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY23 guidance to $1.73-1.77 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.73-$1.77 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $21.73. 5,505,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,033. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. Barclays cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after buying an additional 760,816 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

