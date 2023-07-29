Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $176.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 176 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 214.32 ($2.75), with a volume of 391581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239 ($3.06).

Headlam Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 250.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 291.78. The company has a market cap of £179.31 million, a P/E ratio of 555.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Headlam Group

In other Headlam Group news, insider Keith Edelman bought 8,448 shares of Headlam Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £20,613.12 ($26,430.47). 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Headlam Group

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

