Head to Head Survey: Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) & Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA)

Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Free Report) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Lakeshore Acquisition I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Inspirato shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Lakeshore Acquisition I shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Inspirato shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Lakeshore Acquisition I alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lakeshore Acquisition I and Inspirato, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeshore Acquisition I 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspirato 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Inspirato has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 228.28%. Given Inspirato’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than Lakeshore Acquisition I.

This table compares Lakeshore Acquisition I and Inspirato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeshore Acquisition I N/A -115.55% -0.48% Inspirato -4.06% N/A -6.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lakeshore Acquisition I and Inspirato’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeshore Acquisition I N/A N/A -$300,000.00 N/A N/A Inspirato $345.53 million 0.36 -$24.06 million ($0.22) -4.50

Lakeshore Acquisition I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspirato.

Risk & Volatility

Lakeshore Acquisition I has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Lakeshore Acquisition I

(Get Free Report)

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Inspirato

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences. It is also involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Real Estate, a platform to find, buy, own, and enjoy a luxury vacation home; Inspirato for Good, an easy-to-use, no-commitment platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.