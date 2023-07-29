Head to Head Comparison: Forecross (FRXX) vs. Its Peers

Forecross (OTCMKTS:FRXX – Get Free Report) is one of 293 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Forecross to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forecross and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Forecross alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forecross N/A N/A -0.01 Forecross Competitors $456.68 million -$6.52 million 733.65

Forecross’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Forecross. Forecross is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forecross N/A N/A N/A Forecross Competitors -45.23% -254.51% -7.56%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Forecross and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Forecross and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forecross 0 0 0 0 N/A Forecross Competitors 452 1513 3718 49 2.59

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 28.10%. Given Forecross’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forecross has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.9% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Forecross peers beat Forecross on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Forecross Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forecross Corporation designs and develops software to re-deploy and sustain legacy applications on the Internet. The company offers XML solutions that enable enterprises to make legacy applications e-Ready; and IT applications protection solution. Its automated migration solution includes convert/ADSOTM, which converts ADSO dialogs into functionally equivalent, ready-to-test, CICS command level COBOL programs; and convert/IDMS-DCTM that converts IDMS/DC programs into functionally equivalent, ready-to-test CICS command level programs. The company's migration solution also comprises convert/IDMS-DBTM, which converts IDMS/DB programs, data and databases into functionally equivalent, ready-to-test applications supporting ANSI standard SQL environment; convert/CSPTM that converts CSP applications into functionally equivalent, ready-to-test CICS command level COBOL programs; and convert/VSAMTM, which converts VSAM programs, data and files into functionally equivalent, ready-to-test applications supporting any ANSI standard SQL environments. Forecross Corporation was founded in 1982 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Forecross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forecross and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.