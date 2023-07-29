Head to Head Analysis: EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) vs. Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) and Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

EDP Renováveis pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Verbund pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. EDP Renováveis pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Verbund pays out 330.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EDP Renováveis and Verbund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP Renováveis 1 3 1 1 2.33 Verbund 0 6 2 0 2.25

Valuation & Earnings

EDP Renováveis currently has a consensus price target of $21.98, indicating a potential upside of 12.75%. Verbund has a consensus price target of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 479.71%. Given Verbund’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verbund is more favorable than EDP Renováveis.

This table compares EDP Renováveis and Verbund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP Renováveis N/A N/A N/A $0.10 199.20 Verbund N/A N/A N/A $0.10 158.70

Verbund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EDP Renováveis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EDP Renováveis and Verbund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP Renováveis N/A N/A N/A Verbund N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of EDP Renováveis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EDP Renováveis beats Verbund on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, S.A., a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. EDP Renováveis, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant. It also operates electricity transmission network in Austria, as well as trades and sells gas. The company engages in transmission and gas distribution network activities. VERBUND AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

