H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for H&E Equipment Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.25.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ HEES opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.05. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $26.94 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $360.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 568,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,019,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,900,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,535,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,690,000 after acquiring an additional 309,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 238,105 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

