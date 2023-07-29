Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Hancock Whitney has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $82,585.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $82,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.