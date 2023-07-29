Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Down 60.6% in July

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

Hamilton Thorne stock remained flat at $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.31.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

