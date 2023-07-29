Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,711 shares of company stock worth $16,973,762 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,789,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $269.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

