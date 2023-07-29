Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 3,846 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,005 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $16,271,874,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,648. The company has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,148,467. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.