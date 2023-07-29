Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys 6,391 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. FirstEnergy comprises approximately 2.3% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.34. 1,662,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FE. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.