Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys 2,909 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,443,000 after acquiring an additional 599,089 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.53 per share, with a total value of $25,042.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,399.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.53 per share, with a total value of $25,042.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,399.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,570 shares of company stock valued at $400,592 and sold 30,278 shares valued at $2,770,408. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $94.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,873. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $98.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

