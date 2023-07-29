GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Down 1.5%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01). Approximately 21,918,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 30,577,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.79.

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

