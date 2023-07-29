Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

TV has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $6.10 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $992.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.0985 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,105.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 38.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

