Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
TV has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $6.10 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.94.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE TV opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.0985 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.68%.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,105.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 38.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
