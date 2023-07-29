Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Short Interest Update

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Grove Collaborative
In other Grove Collaborative news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 60,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,616.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 298,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Xv A. Cayman Islands Mayfield sold 930,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 322,296 shares in the company, valued at $515,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 60,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,616.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 298,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,843.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 68,761 shares of company stock worth $121,071 and have sold 953,510 shares worth $1,542,173. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth about $35,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth about $85,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62,204 shares during the last quarter.
Grove Collaborative Trading Up 0.5 %
Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 17.65% and a negative return on equity of 423.09%. The company had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million.
Grove Collaborative Company Profile
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.
