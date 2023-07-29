Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Short Interest Update

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grove Collaborative

In other Grove Collaborative news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 60,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,616.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 298,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Xv A. Cayman Islands Mayfield sold 930,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 322,296 shares in the company, valued at $515,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 60,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,616.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 298,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,843.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 68,761 shares of company stock worth $121,071 and have sold 953,510 shares worth $1,542,173. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth about $35,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth about $85,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62,204 shares during the last quarter.

Grove Collaborative Trading Up 0.5 %

Grove Collaborative stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 244,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,914. Grove Collaborative has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 17.65% and a negative return on equity of 423.09%. The company had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.