Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Short Interest Up 136.0% in July

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a growth of 136.0% from the June 30th total of 90,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GHL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,954,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 494.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 179,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 149,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 719,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 406.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 97,028 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHL remained flat at $14.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 72,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,071. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.30 million, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.02%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

